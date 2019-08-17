



Popular Nigerian singer, Timi Dakolo has reacted to reports that he was denied US visa after his asylum bid in UK failed.





Reports had on Saturday emerged that Timi Dakolo was denied visa to United States after planning to run out of Nigeria with his family amid his rape case with Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo of Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA)





The reports said, “Timi Dakolo denied US VISA after UK asylum bid fails.”





However, reacting Dakolo on his verified Twitter account denied the allegation, saying his visa to the above mentioned countries were still valid.

He wrote, “I swear I didn’t know they denied me visa. Please let check my passport again whether my visas to the mentioned places have expired. Wow they are still valid.





“Maybe it is another Timi Dakolo. Mad people everywhere,” he added.





Recall that Busola, wife of Timi Dakolo had few weeks ago disclosed details of how Fatoyinbo allegedly raped her when she was young.





Fatoyinbo, however, denied the allegation, saying he has never forced himself on any woman in his life.





Also, Timi Dakolo had cries out that their lives were in danger, following the rape allegations against the COZA pastor.





Meanwhile, the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Mohammed Adamu has ordered the Deputy Inspector-General of Police in charge of Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID), DIG Michael Ogbizi to immediately take over the ongoing investigation into the alleged case of rape.

