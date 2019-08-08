Nigerian singer, Timi Dakolo has once again defended his wife, Busola Dakolo over the recent reports about her encounter with the police.Dakolo made this known via his Instagram page on Wednesday, August 7, 2019, where he shared a photo of his wife and captioned it with a quote debunking the pages that have been trolling her.“NO AMOUNT OF LIES CAN PUT DOWN A HEART THAT HAS NO ROOM FOR FEAR.NO MIND TROLLS DEM, THEIR PAGES WERE CREATED SO THEY CAN DO SUCH…IN FACT IGNORE,” he wrote.Timi’s post is coming hours after Busola cleared the air about her interview with Guardian UK where she stated that she did not sign a counter-petition or acquiesce to any counter-petition.“Thanks for the goodwill and best wishes. The interview with the UK Guardian was held two weeks ago when the police came to my house. It is not a new interview. I did not sign a counter-petition or acquiesce to any counter-petition. I am very grateful for all those who have reached out, including from institutions that are to help us get justice. Our legal and police case continues. This has not ended by any chance. This is about many young girls who must know they can get justice when they speak. I continue to be resolute and thank you for standing with us. I LOVE YOU, BABY,” she wrote.