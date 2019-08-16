Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

The leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria, Sheikh Ibraheem El-Zakzaky and his wife Zeena have landed at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.El-Zakzaky’s flight, an Ethiopian Airlines flight ET911, touched down at the NAIA around 12noon on Friday and he was whisked away by security operatives from the Department of State Services.Journalists who gathered at the arrival terminal of the international wing of the airport were not able to capture the Sheikh, as sources at the NAIA confirmed that he was smuggled out of the facility through a different exit.Before his flight touched down in Abuja, armed security operatives were deployed in large numbers in the airport.There was also an increase in the number of security operatives on major roads in the Federal Capital Territory on Friday, especially on roads leading to the NAIA.Armed security operatives were also positioned at strategic positions at the NAIA, as some questioned and scrutinised passengers and airport users who tried to gain entry into the arrival and departure terminals of the international wing of the NAIA.Our correspondent observed three police checkpoints between Zuba and Giri Junctions on the Abuja-Lokoja Expressway that connects to the road leading to the NAIA.The security presence along this part of the road on Friday was different from what obtained in previous days, as one hardly experienced such in a normal day.Also, from Giri Junction to the airport, two checkpoints were encountered, one was mounted by policemen, while the other was by the men of the Nigerian Army.El-Zakzaky and his wife travelled out of Nigeria through the Abuja airport on Monday using an Emirates Airlines flight EK786 that took off at 6.45pm.