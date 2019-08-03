 Those who kidnapped me are Fulani herdsmen – RCCG pastor | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
» » Those who kidnapped me are Fulani herdsmen – RCCG pastor

10:18 PM 0
A+ A-

The female pastor of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG who was recently kidnapped at Ijebu Ode and has regained her freedom has said that those who kidnapped her are Fulani herdsmen.

The Deaconess from Abia State, RCCG Provine 3 Mrs Ibelegbo Chidinma who testified at the Redemption Camp during the ongoing Ministers Conference on Saturday night revealed that those who kidnapped her were Fulani herdsmen.


In her testimony, Mrs Ibelegbo Chidinma said she prayed that God should allow her captors to fall asleep after which she sneaked out of the kidnappers’ den.



KINDLY DROP A COMMENT BELOW

Share to:

Next
This is the most recent post.
Previous
Older Post

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top