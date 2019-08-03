



President Muhammadu Buhari says Boko Haram has now factionalised and mutated into a “new form of terrorist threat”.





Buhari was speaking on Friday at the graduation ceremony of Course 27 at the National Defence College that held in Abuja.





“In spite of the commendable progress, the Nigerian state is still beset with some existential and fundamental challenges. The Boko Haram, for instance, having lost their insurgency campaign, now factionalised and mutated into a new form of terrorist threat,” he said.





He said the military in collaboration with armed forces of neighbouring countries has made tremendous progress in the war against insurgency since the inception of his administration.





“I congratulate the National Defence College Course 27 graduands and their spouses for your hard work, endurance and deserved success,” a statement signed by Garba Shehu, senior special assistant to the president on media and publicity, quoted the president to have said.





“Your participation in the course is a further testimony of our national security policy aspirations to promote international peace, friendship and cooperation.





“At the inception of our first tenure in 2015, Nigeria was at a critical crossroad. The Boko Haram Group was at the height of its infamy and virtually held Nigeria hostage. It constituted a clear and present danger to our corporate existence as a nation.





“After four years of gruelling work, I can report the progress that we have made in tackling the security challenges, with the combined efforts of our regional coalition partners, the Armed Forces of Nigeria and other security agencies, diverse government agencies, national and international development partners as well as local traditional leaders.





“We have spared no effort to rid the nation of terrorism and insurgency and associated national security and humanitarian challenges.”





Commending the army and other security agencies for their efforts, Buhari said his administration would continue to work towards making Nigeria a safe and prosperous nation.





“Indeed, we shall be employing all elements of our national and human resources to ensure security, a just society, peaceful co-existence, national unity, prosperity and sustainable development, while promoting our good standing abroad,” he said.



