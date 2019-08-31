Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

The police spokesperson, Bala Elkana, said this during a brief interview with our source on Saturday.He said, “I can confirm that we sealed off the place based on credible information. That is all I will say for now until the operation is over.”Confirming the arrest to arrested, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Mohammed Ali said Bobrisky was engaging in acts that were offensive to the generality of the populace, adding that some of his actions violated the Criminal and other laws of the land.He warned that breach of public decency was an offence punishable under Nigeria’s law, warning that the command would not allow it’s jurisdiction to be used by anyone to propagate homosexuality.The police had stormed the venue of Bobrisky’s birthday party which was said to have been attended by some celebrities as well as cross-dressers and homosexuals.Bobrisky, whose real name is Idris Okuneye, hosted the party at ‘The Pearl Gardens’, Wole Olateju Crescent, Off Admiralty Way, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.Earlier in the week, the Director-General of the National Council for Arts and Culture, Otunba Olusegun Runsewe, threatened to go after Bobrisky and others like him, describing the cross-dresser as a disgrace to the nation.The police had earlier in the year warned all homosexuals to flee the country or be dealt with in accordance to the Anti-Same Sex Marriage law which prescribes a 14-year jail term for all persons involved in a homosexual relationship.Former Public Relations Officer of the Zone 2 Police Command, Mrs Dolapo Badmos, had said “If you are homosexually inclined, Nigeria is not a place for you. There is a law (Same-Sex Prohibition Act) here that criminalises homosexual clubs, associations, and organisations with penalties of up to 15 years in jail.“So, if you are a homosexual in nature, leave the country or face prosecution. But before you say, ‘does this matter?’ Kindly note that anything against the law of the land is criminal and all crimes will be punished accordingly no matter how small you think it is.“The law says a person who registers, operates or participates in gay clubs, societies or organisations, directly or indirectly makes a public show of same-sex amorous relationship in Nigeria commits an offence and is liable on conviction to a term of 10 years. Anyone convicted of entering into a same-sex marriage contract or civil union faces up to 14 years imprisonment. All LGBT candidates in Nigeria should beware.”