



The Deputy Governor of Kogi State, Elder Simon Achuba, says the Governor, Yahaya Bello, has allegedly sent gunmen to kill him.





Achuba stated this in a chat with newsmen in his official residence in the state capital, Lokoja on Thursday.





He called on the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, Army, DSS and other security agencies to wade in to prevent his assassination by gunmen allegedly sent by the governor.

Achuba also called for protection for his family members and aides.





The deputy governor also appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to intervene in the matter.





“From all information at my disposal, the governor has mobilized gunmen to attack me.





“I want the police, SSS, IGP to know that if anything should happen to me, my family and aides, the governor should be held responsible,” he said.