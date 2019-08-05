The Kaduna State Police Command said on Sunday it had beefed up security ahead of the state High Court’s ruling on Monday (today) in the bail application brought before it by the leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria, also known as Shi’ites, Ibraheem El-Zakzaky.The Kaduna State High Court, presided over by Justice Darius Khobo, had on July 29, 2019, fixed Monday (today) for ruling on the bail applications for El-Zakzaky and wife, Zeenat, to travel to India for medical treatment.While assuring residents that adequate security measures had been put in place to safeguard lives and property, the Kaduna Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Yakubu Sabo, enjoined residents to go about their business.Sabo, in statement made available to journalists in the state capital, said, “In view of the court trial of Mallam Ibrahim El-Zakzaky on Monday, 5th August, 2019, the peace-loving and law-abiding people of Kaduna State are to note that adequate security has been put in place for a hitch-free court appearance.“Therefore, members of the public are advised to remain calm and not to be apprehensive where they observe unusual number of security personnel in town.”Similarly, the Kaduna State Government assured residents of the state that adequate security arrangement had been put in place ahead of the rulingAccording to the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr Samuel Aruwan, appropriate security arrangements have been made to protect citizens and uphold law and order across the metropolis and environs.The commissioner in a statement on Sunday said, “Citizens should go about their legitimate business and conduct their lawful activities without any hindrance.”