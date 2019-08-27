



There is palpable tension among workers in Ogun State as the Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has set up a committee to look into the appointment and promotion of some workers.





The affected workers were those whose appointment or promotion were approved by former Gov. Ibikunle Amosun between February 1 and May 29, 2019.





Recall that Amosun had in April appointed 18 permanent secretaries.





Amosun, barely a month to the end of his administration, also appointed over 1,000 workers into the state’s civil service, while he promoted 5,000 government workers.

But Abiodun, while inaugurating the committee at his Okemosan office Monday, said the feedback received by his administration on the appointment of some people into state’s public and civil services was unsatisfactory, hence the setting up of the committee.





He noted that the state public service, renowned for its professionalism, commitment and dedication, would be provided with the right type of leadership to enable it perform optimally.





Abiodun, who said his administration was determined to build a solid manpower base, made up of qualified people, added that the committee is to examine and review all appointments and employment into the public and civil service, MDAs and other related matters connected.





He also noted that the committee was to ascertain whether there are vacancies for all posts and grade levels; to review and establish the procedures for appointment.





The committee, according to the state helmsman, is to recommend to government, appropriate course of action on the appointments and promotions.





The committee, Abiodun said, is to make any recommendation that may forestall recurrence of such appointment.





He said the committee, which has four weeks to submit its report, is made up of qualified people who know the workings in the public service, calling on the people to give the members adequate cooperation.





Responding, the Chairman of the Committee and former Head of Service, Mr. Dipo Odulate, lauded the governor for being meticulous and not rushing to take action on any issue.





He said the committee would leave no stop unturned in discharging its assignment as it was poised to work assiduously, transparently and be fair to all.





Other members of the committee were; Elder Sola Adeyemi, Alhaji Kehinde Ogunfowodu, Chief Jide Oyeti, Alhaji Ambali Isola, Mrs. Moyosore Olowonmi, Mrs. Stanley Olufunmilayo, while Mr. Nurudeen Oyedele, would serve as the Secretary.





Meanwhile, workers, who might be affected by the recommendations of the committee are already panicking.





“Those who were newly employed might be fired, while those who were promoted might be demoted,” an anonymous source disclosed as he looked into what might be the report of the committee.

