



Tekno, Nigerian Afrobeats singer, has reportedly been arrested for dancing with semi-nude girls in a transparent van in Lagos traffic.





According to THISDAY, the gifted singer was arrested on Tuesday and is presently at the state Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID), Panti, Yaba, where he is being questioned with respect to the incident.





Bala Elkana, the state police spokesman, was quoted to have confirmed the singer’s arrest.





“The command has arrested Tekno and the two girls for conveying half naked girls at the Lekki area of Lagos,” he said.

“He is presently undergoing questioning at the state Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID), Panti.”





A video of the incident had gone viral on Saturday where the talented singer was seen throwing foreign currencies at the five oiled ladies in lingerie and smacking their butts as they twerked around a pole.





The incident, which occurred on Friday night around the Lekki-Ikoyi link bridge, did not go down well with some persons and agencies in the state.





The Lagos State Signage and Advertisement Agency (LASAA) had issued a statement describing the stunt as “crass immorality”.





“Nobody can hide under the guise of engaging in the outdoor advertising business to display obscenity that is antithetical to our cherished cultural and moral values. The full weight of the law, as enshrined in the Agency’s extant law, will be meted on the company owning this erring outdoor mobile truck,” LASAA wrote.





Following the outrage that met the incident, the singer had taken to his Instagram page to tender an unreserved apology to whoever that might have “felt offended by the scenery they saw.”