Augustine ‘Tekno’ Miles, Nigerian entertainer, says he is sincerely sorry for publicly dancing “erotically” with some strippers in a transparent van in Lagos traffic.





A video of the incident had gone viral on Saturday where the Afrobeats singer was seen throwing foreign currencies at the five oiled ladies in lingerie and smacking their butts as they twerked around a pole.





The incident, which occurred on Friday night around the Lekki-Ikoyi link bridge, however, did not go down well with some persons and agencies in the state.





Mobolaji Sanusi, managing director of the Lagos State Signage and Advertisement Agency (LASAA), in a statement, described it as a “display of crass immorality”.

He also said that “the full weight of the law, as enshrined in the Agency’s extant law, will be meted on the company owning this erring outdoor mobile truck.”





But on Sunday, the singer took to his Instagram page to tender an unreserved apology to whoever that might have “felt offended by the scenery they saw.”

“Hi Everyone, please I will like to clear the air about the situation of videos going round of girls in a truck dancing around Lekki or Victoria Island,” he wrote.





“First of, there was no reason for us to be dancing in a truck around Lekki. There was no music, no ventilation in the truck. We were shooting a music video, and we had shortage of vehicles to convey people to the next location, because some of the cars broke down in between the shoot, which divided ourselves into various vehicles because we had been shooting all day and having fun which we then moved to the next location.





“However, this was about 12am at mid-night already. This was no form of advert for a strip club or dancing naked on the streets for any type of reason.





“In addition, we respect the decency in Lagos and as much as are entertainers we are always mindful of what we have and don’t jeopardise it. That’s why we enjoy shooting our videos in Lagos. As we all know it’s a centre of excellence and also the centre of entertainment.





“We sincerely apologise if some people saw this or felt offended by the scenery they saw. It was never intent.”