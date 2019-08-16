



The Plateau state police command has arrested a 15-year-old boy for allegedly staging his own kidnap and demanding a ransom of N500,000.





The boy, who was paraded in Jos, the state capital, on Thursday, told journalists that he initiated the plan with his friends in order to purchase clothes and celebrate his graduation.





“I was the one who initiated the plan and not my friends. I wanted my father to give me money for clothes and to also celebrate my graduation,” he said.





Isaac Akinmoyede, the state commissioner of police, said five persons were arrested in the case of criminal conspiracy and kidnapping, including the boy.

He said on July 19, Jerry Vichi, the boy’s father, had reported at ‘A’ division, Jos that his son, who served as an apprentice at a motor vehicle electrical wiring shop, did not return after the day’s work.





He said Vichi reported that he received a phone call from a hidden number informing him that his son had been kidnapped and taken away from Jos.





The police commissioner said the caller had threatened the boy’s life and demanded a ransom of N500,000.





“The father said that the caller demanded for a N500,000 ransom and threatened the boy’s life,” he said.





Akinmoyede added that the command had arrested 44 suspects in connection with alleged kidnapping, armed robbery, culpable homicide and other cult-related activities as part of its efforts to protect lives and property of the people of the state.



