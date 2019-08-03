Non-teaching staff of Nigerian Universities on the auspices of the Joint Action Committee is set to resume it’s suspended nationwide protest over the non-payment of their earned allowances and the issue of sacked workers of university staff schools.The Non-teaching staff who said they will resume the nationwide protest on Tuesday, August 6 have also given the government a 14-day ultimatum to address the issue, saying failure to do that will leave them no choice than to embark on an indefinite strike.Already, the Joint Action Committee, JAC, comprising the Non-Academic Staff Union of Universities and Educational Institutions, NASU and the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities, SSANU, have directed all the branches to resume the nationwide protest in all the universities from Tuesday, August 6, 2019.In a circular to all the branches after their meeting in Abuja, the JAC said that at the expiration of the 14-days ultimatum, if the federal government failed to address all their grievances, they would be left with no other option than withdrawing their services and shutting down the universities.In the circular titled “Notice of Industrial Action”, which was signed by the Chairman of JAC and President of SSANU, Comrade Samson Ugwoke and the General Secretary of NASU, Comrade Peters Adeyemi, the two unions lamented the non-challant attitude of the Federal Government towards addressing their grievances and obeying court judgment.The circular read, “This is to inform you that the Joint Action Committee, JAC of NASU and SSANU met on Thursday 1st August, 2019, to consider the issues which led to the Nationwide protest in our various branches, viz, Payment of Earned Allowances, University Staff Schools matter, Renegotiation of 2009 FGN/Unions Agreement among others.“After extensive deliberations, JAC further observed that no date has been rescheduled by the President of the Senate, His Excellency, Senator Ahmed Lawan for the meeting with the leadership of JAC national.“The meeting earlier scheduled by the Federal Ministry of Education with the leadership of JAC national has been rescheduled for Wednesday, August 7, 2019 with no reason(s) stated.“From the foregoing, JAC national has resolved that a 14-Day ultimatum of Industrial action be given to the Federal Government of Nigeria to address the pending issues with effect from Monday,5th August, 2019. During the period of the ultimatum, all branches are hereby directed to carry out peaceful protest on Tuesday, 6th August, 2019 and Thursday, 15th August,2019 respectively.“At the expiration of the 14-days ultimatum, Sunday 18th August 2019, without any positive response from the Federal Government of Nigeria, members shall proceed on a 5-day warning strike in all branches from Monday 19th to Friday 23rd August, 2019, inclusive.“You are therefore directed to properly mobilize our members for this action. All defaulting branches shall be sanctioned accordingly.”