The Registrar and Chief Executive, Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria, Prof. Segun Ajiboye on Monday said it has written to the National Youth Service Corp Director-General to stop posting graduates without education degrees to teach in schools.Ajiboye lamented that most of those posted to teach in the mandatory one year scheme do not have the qualification to teach.Ajiboye noted that the education system gets bastardised when unqualified persons without requisite professional skills are deployed to teach.He noted that there are challenges of having qualified teachers in some states of the federation.Ajiboye stated this in Ibadan while speaking with journalists on transforming education which is the theme of the 2019 International Youth day.He, however, stressed that the majority of those teaching in private nursery and primary schools nationwide do not have the qualification to teach.Ajiboye also emphasised that those qualified must still be registered and professionally certified and licensed by the Council.According to him, only qualified and well trained and re-trained teachers can bring about a transformed education that the Nigerian youth can benefit from.“We have written a letter to the NYSC Director-general that only those who read Education should be posted to schools during their service year. This will ensure that only round pegs are deployed in round holes. Why are Doctors not posted to teach?“Why are Education graduates not deployed in hospitals to operate the sick? If you cannot allow a teacher to treat you in the hospital why should you allow a fake teacher to teach your children and destroy their future? We should not debase the teaching profession.“State governors must also ensure that they train and re-train those in their schools. Human capital development must be taken seriously to transform our education system,” Ajiboye added.