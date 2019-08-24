 Some sisters are not worth more than ice cream - Pastor Mike Bamiloye | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
Some sisters are not worth more than ice cream (Gelato) - Pastor Mike Bamiloye

Mount Zion Film CEO, Pastor Mike Bamiloye in a new Instagram post lashed out at "sisters" who fall so cheaply over food.



According to the gospel filmmaker, "most sisters are never worth more than ice cream, fried chicken and chips". Pastor Bamiloye added that when some "sisters" are served the listed food, they fall cheaply into the hands of a worthless boy who has no stand future.

