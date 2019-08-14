



The soldier, Lance Corporal Sunday Awolola, who allegedly raped a 300-level student of Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko, AAUA, in Ondo State, has been arraigned at the Magistrate Court sitting in Akure, the Ondo state capital.

33-year-old Awolola was brought into the court premises by the officers of Ondo State Command of the Nigeria Police Force around 9:30am Wednesday, and he is being arraigned at the Court lll Magistrate Court.





The suspect is being charged for having committed a rape which is contrary to section 357 and punishable under section 358 of the the criminal code cap 37 vol. Laws of the Ondo state of Nigeria.











