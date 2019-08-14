 Soldier finally arraigned for allegedly raping Ondo undergraduate (PHOTOS) | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
» » Soldier finally arraigned for allegedly raping Ondo undergraduate (PHOTOS)

12:11 PM 0
A+ A-

The soldier, Lance Corporal Sunday Awolola, who allegedly raped a 300-level student of Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko, AAUA, in Ondo State, has been arraigned at the Magistrate Court sitting in Akure, the Ondo state capital.


33-year-old Awolola was brought into the court premises by the officers of Ondo State Command of the Nigeria Police Force around 9:30am Wednesday, and he is being arraigned at the Court lll Magistrate Court.

The suspect is being charged for having committed a rape which is contrary to section 357 and punishable under section 358 of the the criminal code cap 37 vol. Laws of the Ondo state of Nigeria.







KINDLY DROP A COMMENT BELOW

Share to:

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top