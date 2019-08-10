As the Eid-el-Kabir celebration draws near, some Nigerians are having sleepless nights, battling to purchase that massive ram for Sallah celebrations.However, slaughtering of rams for Sallah is not ‘do or die’ for Muslims who cannot afford it but it is compulsory for those who are financially capable.This festival is to mark the conclusion of the important worship of Hajj or pilgrimage to Makkah. At the end of the Hajj, Muslims throughout the world celebrate the holiday of Eid Al Adha, meaning the ‘Festival of Sacrifice’.During the celebration of Eid Al Adha, Muslims commemorate Abraham’s trials, by slaughtering Rams or other animal includes camel, cow or goat.Sallah reminds Muslims the Prophet Ibrahimor Abraham’s willingness to sacrifice his son when ordered to by Allah.Ibrahim in the Quran faces the command of God (Allah) to kill his only son. Upon hearing this command, he prepared to submit to Allah’s will. When he was all prepared to do it, Allah revealed to him that his “sacrifice” had already been fulfilled.So, the essence of ram slaughtering by Muslims on Sallah day is to spread love to people most especially the less-privileged, so that they can also be happy during and after the celebration.Going extra miles or dubious ways just to slaughter a ram for Sallah make no sense except you have other intentions, but Allah (S.A.W) frowned at it.What you should do instead is to focus on the spiritual significance of the celebration. Offer fasting on Arafat day (Saturday 10th of this month) and be prayerful throughout the celebration.If you cannot afford to buy rams this year, don’t be ashamed of yourself, someone else we share with you and I pray in the coming year, you’ll be financially capable to travel for Hajj.