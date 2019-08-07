Bobi Wine, Ugandan singer-cum-politician, has been charged with intending to “alarm, annoy or ridicule” Yoweri Museveni, president of the country.





According to BBC, the 37-year-old singer, whose real name is Robert Kyagulanyi, appeared before a court on Tuesday, where he was also accused of instigating violence and calling on his supporters to inflict physical harm on Museveni.





The singer and his cohorts “wrongfully restrained” the president by “refusing to give him right of way” during a trip in northern Uganda’s Arua area in August 2018.







Wine, who is currently out on bail following his previous arrest in April, risks a maximum sentence of life imprisonment if convicted.





He was charged alongside 35 others.

Ssentamu was arrested and charged with treason for allegedly throwing stones at Museveni’s presidential motorcade during a by-election campaign on August 14, 2018





Following his release, he was arrested again and detained on April 21, 2019, after he was charged for his role in a 2018 street protest against a tax.





The singer has built a large following among youths on account of his criticism of Museveni — a long-time leader who has been in power for 32 years — through his activities in the parliament and through his music.





He also announced in July that he would take on Museveni in 2021 national elections.