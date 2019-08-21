



new Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), resumed office at the headquarters of the Federal Ministry of Justice in Abuja on Wednesday.





He resumed office at about 2.40pm about one hour after he and 42 other ministers were sworn in and assigned portfolios by President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday.





He arrived in a convoy with some aides and political associates.

He was received at the ministry by some cheering members of staff and directors in the ministers who were waiting for him at the ministers’ ‎car park on the premises of the ministry.





Malami served in the same capacity as the AGF in President Muhammadu Buhari’s first term in office.

Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday