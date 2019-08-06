



Members of the proscribed Islamic Movement of Nigeria, IMN, better known as Shi’ites have said they are not aware their leader, Ibraheem El-Zakzaky has been freed from the custody of the Department of State Services, DSS.





Reports of El-Zakzaky’s release emerged on the internet Monday night sequel to an order of the Kaduna state High Court directing he and his wife, Zeenah be allowed to access medical treatment in India.





However, speaking in Abuja, a frontline member of IMN, said the Muslim sect can only confirm that the DSS had duly received and acknowledged receipt of true copies of the judicial order on El-Zakzaky’s treatment.

When asked for reactions to the news of El-Zakzaky’s release, the source said: “We are not aware he has been finally freed. The last we heard a few moments ago is that the DSS has received certified true copies of today’s court ruling. Sheikh El-Zakzaky has not been released yet as far as we know.”





El-Zakzaky and his wife has been in federal government’s security custody since December 2015 following confrontations between members of IMN and the Nigeria Army in Zaria Kaduna state.





The melee left no fewer than 300 persons, including three biological sons of El-Zakzaky dead.