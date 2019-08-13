Shi’ites leader in Nigeria, Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, has arrived Delhi, Indian capital, for medical treatment.
NigerianEye gathered that El-Zakzaky was received by a medical team who conveyed him in a wheelchair to the hospital.
El-Zakzaky departed Nigeria at about 6:30 pm on Monday aboard an Emirate flight, with a brief stopover in Dubai.
El-Zakzaky and his wife made a stopover at Dubai International Airport at about 4:00 am on Tuesday, and arrived India the same day, Channels TV quoted the spokesperson of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria as saying.
