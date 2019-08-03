The Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra has warned Abuja could be turned into “a theatre of a violent international conflict” between two major Islamic sects – Sunnis and Shi’ites – following the proscription of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria.Reacting to the proscription of the IMN, popularly known as Shi’ites, by the Federal Government recently, MASSOB leader, Uchenna Madu, accused the Muhammadu Buhari government of bias.He wondered why the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria had not been tagged a terrorist group by the FG.He condemned the continued detention of the leader of the IMN, Ibraheem El-Zakzaky, calling for his release.Madu said the international backers of the IMN, especially Iran, would not be happy with the proscription of the group in the country.He said, “Like IPOB, the IMN is not a terrorist organisation.“Shi’ites are members of an Islamic sect, an internationally recognised religious movement. They are not only in Nigeria. You find them all over the world.“So, how is it that they are now a terrorist organisation in Nigeria? They are not terrorists, just like IPOB are not terrorists.“But like IPOB, they are another group President Buhari hates and he is dealing with them severely, just as he dealt with IPOB.“Buhari is a Sunni (Muslim) and Sunnis always have problems with Shi’ites, so he (Buhari) is punishing and persecuting Shi’ites here in Nigeria.“Buhari should know that the decisions being taken by his government can turn Nigeria, particularly Abuja, into a theatre of violent international conflict between Sunnis and Shi’ites, and when this happens it will affect everybody; the blood of both dogs and baboons will flow on the streets of Abuja.