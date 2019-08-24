



Senator Shehu Sani, the former lawmaker representing Kaduna Central Senatorial District in the National Assembly, has denied that he has been appointed to coordinate the purported presidential campaign of APC leader, Bola Tinubu, in the Northwest.





The activist made the remark in a post on his Facebook page on Saturday.





He advised Nigerians to disregard the fake stories.





Sani wrote: “Disregard the fake stories planted in some obscure online outfits that I’m appointed to coordinate the Presidential campaign of The Asiwaju in the North West.

“The story is planted by some pusillanimous Political gnomes and Lucifers & disseminated by their associated purveyors and sprinklers of lies.





“Those who want to fight the Jagaban should muster the courage to do so openly and not resort to peddling rudimentary mischief or use my name.





“The Asiwaju remains my good friend, I’m not aware of his political plans and I don’t coordinate anything for him or anyone!!!”.

