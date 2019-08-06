Former Kaduna Central Senator, Shehu Sani, has reacted to the decision of the Department of State Services (DSS) to obey the court ruling and allow the leader of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria, IMN, Ibrahim El-Zakzaky and his wife, Zeenat to travel abroad.DSS confirmed that it had received the order granting El-Zakaky, leave to travel to India for medical treatment, in a statement by Dr. Peter Afunanya, DSS Public Relations Officer.He disclosed that the Shiites leader will be released immediately.“Consequently, the Service is liaising with relevant stakeholders to ensure compliance.“Conformity with the order is in line with the Service’s avowed commitment to the Rule of Law inherent in a democracy”, it added.Reacting, Senator Sani described DSS compliance as a respect for the rule of law, adding that is the way to go in order to preserve Nigeria democracy.In a tweet, the former lawmaker wrote: “DSS compliance with the Court order on Sheikh El-Zakzaky and his wife is commendable.“Respect for the rule of law is the way to go in order to preserve this democracy.”