



When you think about it, money can’t buy everything. It’s a safe bet that most of us have had the “If I had enough money” daydream of personal fulfillment.”





Most people have the mentality that once they get the money, own the money they can get everything they want falls at their fingertips.





It is good to say money commands respect and instills fear. Money is a smooth operator but of what profit is it if you acquire all the wealth and still can find peace within your inner mind?





If you think money makes growth generally maybe you should read this article with an open mind.





Benjamin Franklin once said: “Money has never made man happy, nor will it; there is nothing in its nature to produce happiness. The more of it one has the more one wants.”





It is true that money can buy things and make you happy but the real happiness does not come from the shiny material possessions that you buy. Money can only temporarily elevate your happiness but it cannot make you happy from within and happiness from within last longer.





Money can’t buy peace of mind

There is always a place for money but it doesn’t give you peace of mind. Money won’t give you peace of mind. A lot of people think that when they are rich, they will be at peace because they don’t have to worry about paying their bills or buying foods for their families. This is a false assumption because money can’t solve your inner problems. Money can only solve your needs but not your inner peace.

Money can’t buy time

Yes, money can’t buy time, no matter what you do or how much money you have; you simply cannot buy or create more time. If you spend years working hard and pursue money without taking a day off, at the end, you may become rich, but you also lose something valuable, which is your time and you cannot turn back time.

Choose to use your time wisely. Your time is your life. If you love life, don’t waste time for it is what life is made up of.





Money can’t buy wisdom

Wisdom has a lot to do with experience. If you want to be wise, you have to learn through the process. There is no way you can skip the process and become wise even when you are rich. It is possible that you can learn something new or gain more knowledge with money, but the real wisdom comes from experience





Money can’t buy integrity

Integrity does not come from money and you certainly cannot buy integrity. Integrity is a character that you need to practice. It is a virtue that many crave but something that most people lack. Be of good character.





Money can’t buy you contentment

No matter what happens in a relationship, if you are not contented with all that you have: beauty, love, money, happiness, character, respect, whatsoever it is, it is a big issue. There is not enough money in the world that will satisfy you then.





Just so you know that money isn’t going to be there forever and so you must learn to live above it. And of that is a problem you don’t see ending, then let your partner know. Fix yourself, not your money!





Money can’t buy love

Love is an intimate emotion that money cannot create. Be it true love or just love, money can’t buy the chemistry of love .Find true love outside your money and its limited power.





Once you get that true love try to spend all your time working for money on the family in order not to be a money slave and at the end, you will feel empty inside even when your bank is full of money.

