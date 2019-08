Grand Slam winner, Serena Williams has again emerged as Forbes’ highest-paid female athlete for the fourth year in a row after she earned $29.2million in just 12 months.





The 23-time grand slam singles champion made 29.2 million US dollars for the 12 months to June 1. £3.4m dollars was in prize money.





Young Japanese tennis star, Naomi Osaka, 21, came in second position this year with $24.3 million.





Next on the list is Germany’s Angelique Kerber who made £9.7m ($11.8m)

The highest-placed athlete from another sport was United States footballer Alex Morgan in 12th. She earned £4.75m ($5.8m) US dollars and all of the money was made through endorsements.





SEE THE FORBES TOP 15 EARNERS





1. Serena Williams (tennis)





Total Earnings: £24m ($29.2m)





Prize Money: £3.4m





Endorsements: £20.5m





2. Naomi Osaka (tennis)





Total Earnings: $24.3 million





Prize Money: $8.3 million





Endorsements: $16 million





3. Angelique Kerber (tennis)





Total Earnings: £9.7m ($11.8m)





Prize Money: £4.3m





Endorsements: £5.4m





4. Simona Halep (tennis)





Total Earnings: £8.4m ($10.2m)





Prize Money: £5.1m





Endorsements: £3.3m





5. Sloane Stephens (tennis)





Total Earnings: £7.9m ($9.6m)





Prize Money: £3.3m





Endorsements: £4.5m





6. Caroline Wozniacki (tennis)





Total Earnings: £6.2m ($7.5m)





Prize Money: £3.3m





Endorsements: £2.9m





7. Maria Sharapova (tennis)





Total Earnings: £5.8m ($7m)





Prize Money: £825K





Endorsements: £4.9m





8. Karolina Pliskova (tennis)





Total Earnings: £5.1m ($6.3m)





Prize Money: £3.8m





Endorsements: £1.4m





9. Elina Svitolina (tennis)





Total Earnings: £5m ($6.1m)





Prize Money: £3.8m





Endorsements: £1.2m





10 (tie). Venus Williams (tennis)





Total Earnings: £4.8m ($5.9m)





Prize Money: £740K





Endorsements: £4.1m





10 (tie). Garbine Muguruza (tennis)





Total Earnings: £4.8m ($5.9m)





Prize Money: £1.9m





Endorsements: £2.8m





12. Alex Morgan (football)





Total Earnings: £4.7 ($5.8m)





Salary: £205K





Endorsements: £4.5m





13 (tie). P.V. Sindhu (badminton)





Total Earnings: £4.5m ($5.5m)





Prize Money: £500K





Endorsements: £4.1m





13 (tie). Madison Keys (tennis)





Total Earnings: £4.5m ($5.5m)





Prize Money: £2.5m





Endorsements: £2m





15. Ariya Jutanugarn (golf)





Total Earnings: £4.4m ($5.3m)





Prize Money: £3.3m