Abubakar Abdullahi, the 83-year-old Muslim cleric who hid over 200 people including Christians, during a 2018 attack in Plateau, says saving lives is his hobby.





In June 2018, Abubakar hid people fleeing from an attack in Barkin Ladi local government area at a mosque in Nghar Yelwa, his village.





He was honoured with the first-ever International Religious Freedom Award (IRFA) by the United States of America in July.





Speaking at an event in Makkah on the sidelines of the 2019 Hajj pilgrimage, Abubakar said life is too precious to be wasted.





The event was organised by the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) to acquaint the public on its preparedness to ensure successful 2019 hajj.





“It has always been my cardinal principle to save a life, no matter who is involved, Christian or Muslim,” Abubakar said.





“Life to me is so precious to be wasted.”





The imam called on Nigerians to shun violence and tolerate one another, irrespective of religious and ethnic differences.





He thanked Buhari for honouring him with the membership of the Ulama team and prayed to God to give him much wisdom to pilot the affairs of the nation to the yearning and aspiration of Nigerians.





Abdullahi Muhammad, acting chairman of NAHCON, who commended the imam for the show of love, said President Muhammadu Buhari had ordered that Abubakar be included in the membership of the national Ulama committee.





NAN reports that Abubakar is among 80-man Ulama committee charged with the responsibility of enlightening Nigerians pilgrims in Muna.