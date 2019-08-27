



The former Executive Secretary, Nigeria Christian Pilgrims Commission, Rev. Tor Uja, has thanked President Muhammadu Buhari, for giving him the opportunity to serve the country.





Uja spoke to NAN in Abuja on Tuesday, in reaction to the termination of his appointment.





According to him, there was a time to start and a time to end.





The federal government had announced the immediate termination of Uja’s appointment earlier in the day.





In the statement issued by Mr Willie Bassey, Director of Information, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF), the government said the action was “in line with the provision of Section 4, Sub-Section 3 of the Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission Act”.





The government directed Ujah to hand over to Mrs Esther Kwaghe, Director of Administration in the commission, to oversee the office, pending the appointment of a substantive executive secretary.

