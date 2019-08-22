Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

Filmmaker and actress, Ruth Kadiri has reportedly welcomed her first child with her hubby, Ezerika.August seems to be the month all the celebrity babies decided to show up.Nazo Ekezie, a colleague of Kadiri confirmed the news via her Instagram page when she congratulated the role interpreter.The gender of the baby is not known yet as she is yet to share any picture of the baby on her social media platforms.