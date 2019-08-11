



Suspected armed robbers have dispossessed residents of the “B Police Barracks” along Benin-Onitsha expressway in Asaba, Delta state, of their belongings.





The SUN quoted some of the residents as saying the suspects have been taking advantage of the darkness at the barracks occasioned by lack of electricity supply to carry out the act.





The transformer serving the barracks was reportedly vandalised about two months ago.





“Since then, robbers have been coming here to dispossess us of our property. We have lost power generating sets, handsets laptops and personal effects to the dreaded thieves,” a female resident was quoted as saying.

“There is uncleared vegetation at the other side of the barrack, through which they gain access to the barrack. They have been tormenting us lately. They come through the bush, and because there is no power supply, everywhere is always dark, so we cannot see them coming in.”





Another resident reportedly said they contributed N3,000.00 each to fix the vandalised transformer but that, since one month ago that they took the step, nothing has changed.





“Our lives are under serious threat as a result of darkness which the hoodlums are taking advantage of. We are very worried at the moment. We have not heard anything since we contributed money to fix the vandalized transformer,” the person was quoted to have said.





The residents appealed to the state police command to investigate the matter and “save us from the hands of these tormentors”.





However, Adeyinka Adeleke, commissioner of police in the state, dismissed the issue of robbery but admitted that the barrack had been in darkness due to the vandalised transformer.











