



The Rivers State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has alleged that the state governor, Nyesom Wike was governing the state with the fear of God.





Chairman of PDP in the state, Chief Felix Obuah explained that people of the state are happy because Wike was governing the state with the fear of God.





In a statement he signed, Obuah said: “Governor Wike is ruling the state with the fear of God, and that explains why Rivers people are happy and will remain happy with him. This clearly shows that the choice of the party in 2015 and 2019 was divine.”





He called on the people of the state to remain supportive of the governor because “it would be a good way to reciprocate Governor Wike’s good works.

“The PDP Chairman said Wike will remain dear in the hearts of Rivers people because of his humane disposition towards governance, ” he said.





Obuah said the quality of his projects in the State would go a long way in enhancing the beauty and standard of living of the people.





While lauding the Governor for his efforts to revive all critical sectors of the State economy, Obuah said Rivers people would remain eternally grateful to Wike as he strives to take the State to another level.

