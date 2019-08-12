Days after posting a cryptic message on Facebook, banker commits suicide with a touching letter written to his wife.Onyechere Ibeakanma and his social media post aboveA 46-year-old banker has committed suicide by drinking a poisonous substance inside his room in Victoria Island, Lagos.Onyechere Ibeakanma, who was married with one daughter, allegedly took his own life on Friday, August 9, 2019, after leaving a note for his wife, Cecilia, who was out shopping.In the note, the Relationship Manager of one of the new generation banks, said: ”The best, that's what I used to call you. Finally this is the end of my journey here on earth.The evil I have been battling with has succeeded in quenching the flame. You married a wrong man. You're a good woman and you deserve the best. You need to be happy. You need to soar.Please take care of our princess, Chinenyenwa. Tell her that I love her so much. Be peaceable with everyone though not gonna be easy. Tell my family not to harbour any resentment against you.You're a blessing to us . That's the wish of a dying man. Don't cry for me but pray for me. I love you and Chinenye so much. Good Bye My beloved.”According to a family source, Onyechere left millions of Naira in one of his accounts, so his decision to commit suicide shocked many.The source, however, hinted that the banker had always exhibited some strange behaviours that no member of the family took it serious until his death.In a Facebook post on July 24, 2019, the deceased wrote: “THE LIGHT IS GRADUALLY DIMMING OUT.”