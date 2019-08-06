



The police staged a show of force on some major roads in Lagos state on Tuesday, with a view to check any forms of protest.





Operatives of the Rapid Respond Squad, special anti-robbery squad, anti-terrorism, Department of State Security, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps were seen parading the roads with sirens.





Armed security agents were still stationed at the National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos, where protesters under the aegis of the #RevolutionNow movement were dispersed on Monday.





Around 11am on Tuesday, NAN observed the presence of military joint task force and other security agents at Gani Fawehinmi Park on Ikorodu road, Ojota.

There were at least 12 patrol vans and one armoured personal carrier (APC).





After about 20 minutes, about nine of the patrol vehicles, including an APC, left the park to continue the show of force, while the military joint task force operatives and some anti-riot policemen waited.





The police arraigned six protesters at a magistrate’s court in Ebute Metta on Tuesday. They were charged with “disturbance of public peace”.