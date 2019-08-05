



Members of “Revolution Now” led by the publisher of Sahara Reporters, Mr Omoyele Sowore, on Monday were attacked by security agents in Osogbo, the Osun State capital as they hit the streets for protest.





Also, a septuagenarian, Mrs Sariyu Akanmu, a hawker, who joined the protesting youths was seriously brutalised by the combined forces of operatives of DSS, Police, and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).





Recall that the presidency has since declared Sowore’s call for revolution a treasonable felony, which led to his arrest on Friday by operatives of the Department of Security Service (DSS).

The protesters, after addressing pressmen at NUJ Correspondents’ Chapel early Monday morning subsequently move to hit the street in protest but were violently accosted, brutalised and arrested, including the leader of the group.





Earlier in his address, the leader of the group, Comrade Olawale Adebayo said the call for revolution by Sowore was necessitated by seeming ineptitude and insensitive of the Buhari led administration.





He said every member of the group was convinced that there was an urgent need for Nigerians to clamour for change in the political order and entrenchment of selfless leadership.





He said: The coalition for revolution and other concerned Nigerians all over the nation, and precisely in Osun state today aligned with the pains of the voiceless and oppressed Nigerians, having observed the spate of joblessness, insecurity, hunger, modulated workers salary and fraudulent implication of the Contributory Pension Scheme in Nigeria and especially Osun state.





” We are also worried about the menace of estimated electricity billing and epileptic power supply, coupled with the destruction of farms by herdsmen, the inconsiderate and insensitive levies being imposed on our artisans, Okada riders, drivers and traders in the state. We hereby maintain that we have inalienable, constitutional and fundamental human rights to peacefully protest the inadequacies.





“We, therefore, demand the unconditional release of Omoyele Sowore and an end to systemic corruption, brutality, harassment and intimidation, especially in the student populated areas in Osun state and the country at large”.