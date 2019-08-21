President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday swore in seven female ministers, out of the 43 appointed.
The following are the names of the seven female ministers and their portfolios:
Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management, Hajia Sadiya Umar-Farouk.
Minister of State for Industry, Trade and Investment, Hajiya Maryam Katagun.
Minister of State for Transport, Senator Gbemisola Saraki.
Minister of State for Environment, Sharon Ikeazu.
Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Hajiya Zainab Ahmed.
Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Dame Pauline Tallen.
Minister of State for FCT, Rahmatu Tijjani.
The ministers were inaugurated alongside their male counterparts by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Wednesday.
(NAN)
