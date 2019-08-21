Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday swore in seven female ministers, out of the 43 appointed.The following are the names of the seven female ministers and their portfolios:Hajia Sadiya Umar-Farouk.Hajiya Maryam Katagun.Senator Gbemisola Saraki.Sharon Ikeazu.Hajiya Zainab Ahmed.Dame Pauline Tallen.Rahmatu Tijjani.The ministers were inaugurated alongside their male counterparts by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Wednesday.(NAN)