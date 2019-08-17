



A petrol tanker has fallen in Agosasa, Ipokia Local Government Area of Ogun State, spilling its content.





Locals reported that the tanker backslid and turned upside down while trying to climb the sloppy sharp bend immediately after Odo Afa, in the early hours of Saturday.





Some persons went to the scene with jerry cans and other containers to scoop petrol.





A resident of Agosasa, who spoke however disclosed that those scooping fuel had been sent away by security agents to avoid fire outbreak.

Meanwhile, emergency workers, including the Fire Service of Ogun State, the police, soldiers and other security agents were said to have cordoned off the area to ensure safety of lives and properties.

Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday