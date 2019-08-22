



Reno Omokri, an ex-aide to former President Goodluck Jonathan, has questioned the stronge influence of Abba Kyari, the Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, in the current government.





He wondered who is in charge of the country between Kyari and Buhari.





Omokri stated this on Wednesday in a series of tweets posted on his Twitter handle.





He wrote: “Abba Kyari queries Tunde Fowler. Abba Kyari queries Head of Service. Abba Kyari tenders General Muhammadu Buhari’s ‘WAEC.’





“Ministers to clear with Abba Kyari. Abba Kyari summons top military chiefs. Biko, who is in charge between Buhari and Kyari?”





In another Twitter post, Omokri went sarcastic when he suggested that Buhari might have decided to avoid the ministers because some of them were on the debtors’ list of the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) and some others were being investigated by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).





He wrote, “I can’t really blame General Muhammadu Buhari for asking his ministers to pass through Abba Kyari if they need anything.





“Even you, would you like to associate with men who are among those owing AMCON N5trn and who have EFCC corruption cases?” he asked.

