Former presidential media aide, Reno Omokri has called out Pastor Adeboye, who has called on Nigerians to pray for five pastors of his church who were abducted on their way to the church’s Ministers’ Conference on Thursday, August 1.





The general overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God RCCG, who announced the abduction of the clergymen at the church’s campground along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway today Friday August 2nd, called for prayers for the abducted Pastors to regain their freedom.

Reacting to Adeboye’s comment, Reno in a post on his Twitter and tweeted that if Adeboye had spoken up when other Nigerians were abducted, maybe his clergymen would not have been abducted.





Omokri made particular reference to Leah Sharibu whom he said Adeboye has never spoken publicly about despite been vocal about insecurity Jonathan’s administration.





“As a father, how do you think I feel to hear that 5 of my children have been kidnapped on their way to Ministers Conference?”



"As a father, how do you think I feel to hear that 5 of my children have been kidnapped on their way to Ministers Conference?"

Sir, if you had spoken PUBLICLY when ordinary Nigerians were kidnapped, maybe your 'children' wouldn't have been abducted





EVIL thrives when GOOD men are SILENT#RenosDarts pic.twitter.com/6anT1c8fEQ I am rather disappointed in GO Adeboye. Under @GEJonathan , RCCG was very PUBLICLY vocal about insecurity. But under General @MBuhari Adeboye lost his voice. Today, he is angry that 5 RCCG pastors were kidnapped.EVIL thrives when GOOD men are SILENT #FreeLeahSharibu August 2, 2019