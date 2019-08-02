 Reno Omokri blasts Pastor Adeboye for keeping mute on Leah Sharibu | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
» » Reno Omokri blasts Pastor Adeboye for keeping mute on Leah Sharibu

6:27 PM 0
A+ A-

Former presidential media aide, Reno Omokri has called out Pastor Adeboye, who has called on Nigerians to pray for five pastors of his church who were abducted on their way to the church’s Ministers’ Conference on Thursday, August 1.

The general overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God RCCG, who announced the abduction of the clergymen at the church’s campground along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway today Friday August 2nd, called for prayers for the abducted Pastors to regain their freedom.

Reacting to Adeboye’s comment, Reno in a post on his Twitter and tweeted that if Adeboye had spoken up when other Nigerians were abducted, maybe his clergymen would not have been abducted.

Omokri made particular reference to Leah Sharibu whom he said Adeboye has never spoken publicly about despite been vocal about insecurity Jonathan’s administration.





KINDLY DROP A COMMENT BELOW

Share to:

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top