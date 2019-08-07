







Presidential candidates and aspirants of some political parties that participated in the 2019 general elections have called for the unconditional release of the presidential candidate of African Action Congress, AAC, Mr. Omoyele Sowore, who before his arrest was masterminding the RevolutionNow protest.





The Presidential candidates and aspirants, under the aegis of the Third Force, made this call via a statement signed by seven of the presidential candidates and aspirants, a copy of which was made available on Tuesday in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital.





Recall that Sowore, who is also the publisher of Sahara Reporters, was arrested in the early hours of Saturday by men of the Department of State Services (DSS), after he announced plan to lead a nationwide protest billed to take place on Monday (Yesterday).





But, the coalition of former Presidential candidates and aspirants in the statement said that President Muhammadu Buhari should be reminded that the constitution of Nigeria does not allow violation of human rights.

The former Presidential candidates and aspirants in the statement signed by Tope Fasua, 2019 Presidential Candidate, Abundant Nigeria Renewal Party (ANRP), Okey Samuel Mbonu, 2019 Presidential Aspirant, Labour Party (LP), SKC Ogbonnia, 2019 Presidential Aspirant, All Progressives Congress (APC), Thomas-Wilson Ikubese, 2019 Presidential Aspirant, Alliance for New Nigeria (ANN), Emmanuel Etim, 2019 Presidential Candidate, Change Nigeria Party (CNP), Ayodele O. Favour, 2019 Presidential Aspirant, Young Progressives Party (YPP), Clement Jimbo, 2019 Presidential Aspirant, Social Democratic Party (SDP), implored Buhari to immediately order the applicable agencies of the state to immediately release Sowore unconditionally, in-order to maintain peace in our country, and to deter further national and international repercussions on this matter.





The statement read, “We, the Coalition of former 2019 Presidential Aspirants and Candidates, under the aegis of Third Force Forum, hereby demand the unconditional release of one of our compatriots, Mr. Omoyele Sowore, who was arrested by an agency of the government on August 2, 2019, pursuant to plans for a protest march across Nigeria; which is within his full constitutional rights toward “Freedom of Expression”, pursuant to the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.





“We must also remind you Mr. President, that in addition to the Nigerian Constitution, Nigeria also subscribes to other International Treaties, which prohibit violation of human rights of her citizens.





“To refrain from adhering to these national and international rights, is to invite anarchy onto the Federal Republic of Nigeria.





“As you are fully aware Mr. President, every democratic government that subscribes to the Rule of Law, has time-tested methods of containing any breach of the peace during peaceful protests; without clamping down on our fundamental rights of “Freedom of Expression” and to peaceably assemble, in-order to address grievances by the government; even when those views expressed are contrary to the views of the current government.





“Therefore, we implore you to immediately order the applicable agencies of the State to immediately release Mr. Omoyele Sowore unconditionally, in-order to maintain peace in our country, and to deter further national and international repercussions on this matter.





“Thank you for your cooperation in this matter Mr. President, we look forward to a mutually respectful Nigeria for all Nigerians.”