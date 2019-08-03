



The General Overseer, Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) Pastor Enoch Adeboye, early Saturday morning, said contrary to his earlier comment, only one pastor of the church was abducted.





He made the clarification while addressing pastors of the Church at the Redemption camp along Lagos-Ibadan express way.





Recall that Adeboye had yesterday announced during a church service that five of his church pastors who were traveling to the camp ground for the annual Ministers conference were abducted.





However, when he addressed his congregation during the vigil service, he said investigations by the police had shown that it was only one pastor of the church that was kidnapped alongside four other persons.

He said, “People have been taunting me and challenging me that since I hear from God how come this is happening to your church pastors.





“I want to say it has been confirmed that only one pastor of the church was kidnapped along with four other people. That does not reduce from the weight of the incidence however.”





“The church will continue to pray for the release of all those who have been kidnapped”, he said.