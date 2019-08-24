



Primate Elijah Ayodele, the founder of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Ejigbo, Lagos, on Saturday predicted that only Senator Dino Melaye, can secure victory for the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the forthcoming governorship election in Kogi State.





Ayodele stated this during the release of his annual book of prophecy, “Warning To All Nations” at his church in Oke Afa, Isolo, Lagos State.





He warned that failure to give Melaye its governorship ticket, PDP would lose the state to the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the election.





He said: “I have said it that these prophecies will come to pass unless the important things are done to forestall them.

“If PDP wants to win the forthcoming election, Dino Melaye is the best bet for the ticket, otherwise APC will retain the seat.”





Primate Ayodele also stated that the 2019 presidential candidate of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar cannot defeat President Muhammadu Buhari at the ongoing Presidential Petitions Tribunal.





He urged Atiku to withdraw his case against Buhari and stop wasting his money.





“Atiku cannot defeat Buhari at the tribunal, he should drop the case against the president,” he added.

