The Peoples Democratic Party has said Nigerians are anxiously waiting for the judiciary to make the right ruling on its petition before the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal.The PDP and its candidate for the February 23 presidential poll are challenging President Muhammadu Buhari’s victory in the election.The PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said this while receiving a Coalition of Young Professionals in Abuja, who paid the party a solidarity visit in Abuja on Friday.In a statement, Ologbondiyan also urged Nigerians not to lose faith in the country and its democracy.He said, “As a party we have made a solid case before the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal. Our candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has also presented his case supported by credible evidence. We have presented incontrovertible evidence to show that our presidential mandate was stolen. Every Nigerian looks to the judicial officers for justice.“Nigerians are waiting and hoping that the judiciary will have the courage to do justice in the presidential election petition.”He added, “In the face of the anguish, pains, calamitous events, bloodletting, strong division, resentment, insecurity, acute hunger and starvation crippling our country, Nigerians’ only hope is now in the judiciary to save our nation by addressing the substance of the petition by Atiku and the PDP.The convener of the coalition, Alhaji Shehu Magaji, commended the leadership of the party for mobilising Nigerians for the 2019 general elections.