The Presidency has reacted to a list making the rounds of ‘Ministers-Designate and assigned portfolio’ by President Muhammadu Buhari.





Buhari had last Tuesday sent a list of potential ministers to the Senate for screening.





The lawmakers postponed their annual vacation to conduct the screening within five days.





All the 43 ministerial nominees sent to the Red Chamber have now been confirmed.





Buhari’s Special Assistant on New media, Bashir Ahmaad, on his Twitter page, urged Nigerians to disregard any list of ministers’ portfolio making the rounds on social media.





According to him, the list will be officially announced by President Buhari during inauguration.





Ahmad on his Twitter page wrote: “So someone makes a list of Ministers-Designate and assigned portfolio for them. The assigned list is now trending on WhatsApp as usual.





“DISREGARD any list please Nigerians. Portfolio will be announced by Mr. President after their inauguration as Ministers of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”