



President Muhammadu Buhari’s aide on Social Media matters, Lauretta Onochie, has commended the arrest of AAC presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore, by operatives of the Department of State Services, DSS.





Sowore, the convener of #RevolutionNow Protests, was picked up at his apartment in the early hours of Saturday.





The politician posted a distress tweet at exactly 1:25 a.m., which reads, “DSS invades Sowore’s.”





Later he added another tweet which could be a confirmation that his phone must have been seized while trying to raise the alarm about his arrest.





Reacting, Onochie on her Twitter page said, DSS saved Sowore from harming himself during his protest.





Alongside a picture of a burning man, she wrote, “This is What DSS Saved Sowore from. (See image)





“With talks about setting himself ablaze, it’s in order for the security operatives, whose role it is to safeguard both lives and properties, to take him into custody to prevent him from harming himself and get him the help he needs.”