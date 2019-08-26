



The Presidency on Monday said the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has “nothing to do with President Muhammadu Buhari since he arrived Yokohama, Japan, on Monday.”





Buhari had departed Nigeria yesterday for Japan to participate in the Seventh Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD7) holding in the City of Yokohama, August 28-30, 2019.









However, IPOB alleged that the President was not in Japan, stressing that photographs of Buhari were photoshopped.





Responding to the allegation, Buhari’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, urged Nigerians to disregard the claims by IPOB.





In a statement forwarded by Adesina said: “Nigerians at home and in the Diaspora are urged to disregard concocted stories, backed with spurious visuals, of any protest or harassment of the President and his team. It is the stock-in-trade of hate mongers, who do not realize that the rest of Nigerians have left them far behind.





“President Buhari will make his presence at the Seventh Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD7) count for Nigeria, and no scare-mongering or sabre-rattling will detract from the outing.”

