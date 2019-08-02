The Presidency has placed a right group, Amnesty International Nigeria, under security watch list.The organisation is being watched to determine its interest in a nationwide “revolution” protest being planned for August 5 and being promoted through #RevolutionNow.President Muhammadu Buhari-led government was said to be surprised that the organisation reproduced a message posted on the social media by the organisers of the protest.He said the decision to put the organisation on watch list was also taken based on its past anti-government posture.The government official said, “There is a hashtag calling for revolution. A revolution means to overthrow Nigeria’s constitution. Those behind the move have sent out messages that they will start the revolution on August 5.“Amnesty International Nigeria Office retweeted that message. The issue with is not with the organisers really.“Of course, the government has been having sleepless nights over consistent reports by Amnesty which have been projecting the government in a bad light.“But for the organisation to get involved in national politics and retweet such a message is alarming.“When a Presidency official asked them whether their Twitter handle was hacked, they deleted the tweet. The Presidency is watching Amnesty Nigeria because of this. “The message, #RevolutionNow, has been trending online.The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, could not be reached on the telephone.