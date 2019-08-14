The Presidency has kept sealed lips over the allegation by the leader of Islamic Movement of Nigeria, IMN, Sheirkh Ibrahim El-, Zakzaky that the Federal Government of Nigeria and the Indian government connived to change his doctors.The IMN leader claimed that there was a collusion between Nigerian security agents and foreign interests to frustrate their treatment and recovery But a source in the Presidency who spoke on the condition of anonymity told newsmen that the Presidency should not be responding to allegations by a banned. According to the source, “How can the President be responding to a banned group.The man traveled with officials of the Police, DSS and … that is outside there. You should get them to respond to this unfounded allegation.”The IMN leader claimed that there was a collusion between Nigerian security agents and foreign interests to frustrate their treatment and recovery But a source in the Presidency who spoke on the condition of anonymity told newsmen that the Presidency should not be responding to allegations by a banned. According to the source, “How can the President be responding to a banned group.The man traveled with officials of the Police, DSS and … that is outside there. You should get them to respond to this unfounded allegation.”