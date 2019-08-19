Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

The Presidency on Monday declared that it was not aware of the purported move of the Head of Service of the Federation, Mrs. Winifred Oyo-Ita, to retire from service.Recall that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had last week Tuesday grilled Oyo-Ita over alleged N3bn scam.The Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, in a text message said that the Presidency was not in possession of any letter of intent from Oyo-Ita to retire from service.“Thanks. We have no such letter here, in the event that such a letter exists. This is our position,” he stated