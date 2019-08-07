



The Nigerian Presidency has reacted to the allegation by the Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria that it is handling the security of the nation with levity.





The Bishops had said in a communiqué issued at the end of its meeting in Ekiti that the situation at hand was creating panic across the nation hence demanded concerted efforts by the highest level of government to find solutions.





However, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Chief Femi Adesina said that blame game was not the best way to go.





He said it was the Catholic Bishops that were creating panic among Nigerians through their accusation of government levity on security matters.

In a terse statement yesterday, Adesina said: “Every rational voice is welcome in finding lasting solutions to challenges confronting the country, particularly killings by herdsmen, whether alleged or real.





“But in arriving at solutions, blame game is not the way to go. Accusing government of levity, when in fact all hands are on deck, worsens the situation, as it creates panic and fear among Nigerians, which is what the bishops incidentally also decried in their communiqué.





“Nigeria has faced many challenges, and surmounted them all, by the grace of God, this too shall pass.”