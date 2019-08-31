Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

Afro-pop singer, Jaywon has said most men become gay because of hunger and poverty.Though the self-proclaimed ‘Oba Orin’ accepted the possibility of some people being born gay, he stated that some people are only gay as a result of poverty and hunger that is now the order of the day in Nigeria.“Sometimes I wish I could ask these gays in Nigeria why they are doing it because we all know only few are born not loving their bodies and wish to swap it the other way. Aside that, it is hunger and poverty that made some turn gay and it’s not like they want to do it or are happy doing it,” he said.Recall that Jaywon recently scolded street music rapper, Zlatan Ibile which sparked off speculations that a messy intellectual theft scandal was looming.However, in a recent interview, Jaywon debunked the claims.“Yes, Zlatan and I had a conversation on the matter. I already told you that I have no personal issues with him because I’m a free minded person; I don’t have time for unnecessary bad blood for another artiste. I just needed to address what happened because it has been happening in the industry and nobody has deemed it fit to address the matter. After his message on my page, he sent me a direct message on Instagram and I replied him. That same day, he came to my house and we recorded two new songs”, he said.